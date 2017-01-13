× Parker, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Heat, 116-108

MILWAUKEE — Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds and six assists after being limited by illness throughout the week. Greg Monroe added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside each had 19 points for the Heat. They have lost five of six games, including the last four on their trip.

After leading by as many as 21 points in the first half, the Bucks maintained a large lead throughout the third quarter, pushing it to 22 at one point.

But the Bucks allowed the Heat to get within eight points midway through the fourth. Antetokounmpo then scored six straight points and the Bucks quickly built the lead back to 14 with about five minutes remaining.