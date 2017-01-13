× Police: 23-year-old man hurt in possible road rage-related shooting near 60th & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 60th and Capitol Drive on Thursday night, January 12th — and it could be a result of road rage.

It happened around 8:00 p.m.

Police said details surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, but the preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident.

Officer responded to shots fired and discovered a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conveyed to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.