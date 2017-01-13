Police: Man shot, injured near Silver Spring & Lovers Lane in Milwaukee; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night, January 12th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. near Silver Spring Drive and Lovers Lane Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was treated on scene by MFD and conveyed to a local hospital, he is expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.

