Police: Man shot, injured near Silver Spring & Lovers Lane in Milwaukee; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night, January 12th on the city’s northwest side.
It happened around 11:00 p.m. near Silver Spring Drive and Lovers Lane Road.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was treated on scene by MFD and conveyed to a local hospital, he is expected to survive.
The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated.
MPD continues to search for a suspect.
