Police: Man shot, injured near Silver Spring & Lovers Lane in Milwaukee; suspect sought

Posted 5:31 am, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:52AM, January 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night, January 12th on the city’s northwest side.

Shooting near Silver Spring & Lovers LaneIt happened around 11:00 p.m. near Silver Spring Drive and Lovers Lane Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.  The victim was treated on scene by MFD and conveyed to a local hospital, he is expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.

Shooting near Silver Spring & Lovers Lane

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s