Racine County: Mother, daughter “team” arrested for allegedly dealing crack cocaine

RACINE COUNTY — A mother and daughter were arrested following an operation by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Marlena Banks and her daughter, 17-year-old Mikayla Brown, were taken into custody at a hotel on Wednesday, January 11th. Police say they were selling crack cocaine.

Marlena Banks is facing the following charges:

Two counts, delivery of cocaine (within 1,000 feet of a school)

Two counts, keeper of a drug house

One count, possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver 15-40 grams

One count, possession of other drugs

Mikayla Brown is facing the following charges:

Three counts, delivery of crack cocaine (within 1,000 feet of a school)

Three counts, keeper of a drug place

One count, possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver 15-40 grams

According to the criminal complaint, a cooperating citizen met with both Banks and Brown on several occasions from May through December of 2016, with the purpose of purchasing a quantity of crack cocaine. Each time, in exchange for money, Banks or Brown delivered a knotted baggie containing a substance that later tested positive for crack cocaine.

With help from the cooperating citizen, investigators learned Banks and Brown’s home is located approximately 524 feet from Julian Thomas Elementary School.

On January 11th, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle known to belong to Brown. Authorities identified the driver as 17-year-old Brown, and recovered from her purse was a sandwich bag containing a substance that later tested positive for crack cocaine.

That same day, investigators conducted a search of a hotel room at The Riverside Inn, in Racine County — where Brown and Banks were staying. Officials say Banks was located in the room. In that search, agents recovered 22 grams of crack cocaine, prescription medications, drug packaging material and a scale.

Both Banks and Brown were arrested.

The investigation determined the mother-daughter “team” were involved in the sale of crack cocaine.

Both Banks and Brown are being held at the Racine County Jail.