Recipes to warm you up: A soup and sweet dessert your kids can help you make

MILWAUKEE -- When it's cold and snowing outside, you know who's got your back? Soup! Registered dietitian and author of "The Victory Bite" Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee with a soup recipe that will warm you up in no time.

Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

Level 3

Makes 6 1-cup servings

Time 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground turkey or ground beef

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15 ounce) can beef broth

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 ½ tablespoons packed brown sugar

Equipment

Large pot

Cutting board

Sharp knife

Can opener

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Wooden spoon

Directions

1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, cook ground turkey (or beef), pepper, onion and garlic until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender.

2. Add remaining ingredients. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve warm.

Kids:

• Stir/cook ground turkey (or beef)

• Chop pepper and onion

• Measure ingredients

• Stir soup

Adults:

• Help with using the stovetop

• Supervise chopping

Apple Crisp

Level 2

Makes 8 servings

Time 45 minutes

Ingredients

5 cups Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

2 teaspoons sugar

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup butter, melted

Equipment

Baking dish

Large mixing bowl

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

2. In a large bowl, toss apples and sugar. Transfer to prepared baking dish.

3. In a medium bowl, combine oats, sugar, flour and cinnamon. Stir in butter until combined. Sprinkle evenly over apples.

4. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until topping is lightly browned. Serve warm with vanilla frozen yogurt, if desired.

Kids

• Spray baking pan

• Help with cutting apples

• Measure ingredients

• Mixing ingredients

• Sprinkling ingredients

Adults

• Supervise cutting of apples

• Put pan in oven

• Remove pan from oven