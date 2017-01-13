Recipes to warm you up: A soup and sweet dessert your kids can help you make

MILWAUKEE -- When it's cold and snowing outside, you know who's got your back? Soup! Registered dietitian and author of "The Victory Bite" Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee with a soup recipe that will warm you up in no time.
Stuffed Green Pepper Soup
Level 3
Makes 6 1-cup servings
Time 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground turkey or ground beef
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (15 ounce) can beef broth
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1 ½ tablespoons packed brown sugar
Equipment
- Large pot
- Cutting board
- Sharp knife
- Can opener
- Measuring cups
- Measuring spoons
- Wooden spoon
Directions
1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, cook ground turkey (or beef), pepper, onion and garlic until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender.
2. Add remaining ingredients. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve warm.
Kids:
• Stir/cook ground turkey (or beef)
• Chop pepper and onion
• Measure ingredients
• Stir soup
Adults:
• Help with using the stovetop
• Supervise chopping
Apple Crisp
Level 2
Makes 8 servings
Time 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 5 cups Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- ¼ cup whole wheat flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ cup butter, melted
Equipment
- Baking dish
- Large mixing bowl
- Measuring cups
- Measuring spoons
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
2. In a large bowl, toss apples and sugar. Transfer to prepared baking dish.
3. In a medium bowl, combine oats, sugar, flour and cinnamon. Stir in butter until combined. Sprinkle evenly over apples.
4. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until topping is lightly browned. Serve warm with vanilla frozen yogurt, if desired.
Kids
• Spray baking pan
• Help with cutting apples
• Measure ingredients
• Mixing ingredients
• Sprinkling ingredients
Adults
• Supervise cutting of apples
• Put pan in oven
• Remove pan from oven