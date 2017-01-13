Road work alert: DOT talks upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that is going to impact your commute.
Friday, January 13
- Overnight Full Closure: I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road -- 10 p.m. - 7 a.m. for girder setting at Wisconsin Avenue.
- Overnight Full Closure: I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue -- 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- Includes closure of the I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp closure - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. for sign structure work.
Saturday, January 14
- WIS 100 entrance to I-94 East to reopen by 6 a.m.
Monday, January 16
- Overnight Full Closure: I-94 West at 84th Street -- 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure: I-94 East at Moorland Road -- 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. for decking
Tuesday, January 17
- Overnight Full Closure: I-94 West at 84th Street -- 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. for decking.
Thursday, January 19
- Overnight Full Closure: I-94 West at 84th Street -- 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m for traffic switch
***All work is weather dependent