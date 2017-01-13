Road work alert: DOT talks upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that is going to impact your commute.

Friday, January 13

Overnight Full Closure: I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road -- 10 p.m. - 7 a.m. for girder setting at Wisconsin Avenue.

Overnight Full Closure: I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue -- 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Includes closure of the I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp closure - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. for sign structure work.

Saturday, January 14

WIS 100 entrance to I-94 East to reopen by 6 a.m.

Monday, January 16

Overnight Full Closure: I-94 West at 84th Street -- 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure: I-94 East at Moorland Road -- 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. for decking

Tuesday, January 17

Overnight Full Closure: I-94 West at 84th Street -- 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. for decking.

Thursday, January 19

Overnight Full Closure: I-94 West at 84th Street -- 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m for traffic switch

***All work is weather dependent