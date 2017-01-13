Significant smoke damage: Classes canceled at Slinger High School following fire

Posted 12:38 pm, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, January 13, 2017
New information

SLINGER — Classes were canceled for students at Slinger High School on Friday, January 13th after an industrial strength dryer in the building caught on fire.

Officials  say the fire was relatively small but there was significant smoke damage.

All students were immediately evacuated. The superintendent says due to the smoke in the building, school was canceled for the day.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

