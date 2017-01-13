Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Parents, it's time to get your little ones ready. Some of your favorite Sesame Street characters are coming to Milwaukee! Performance director, Jerry Du-Mars, joins FOX6 WakeUp with Sesame Street friends.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and the whole gang are at the Milwaukee Theatre for Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music. They're in town this weekend -- Saturday and Sunday -- for five performances. Tickets start at $20.

About Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music (website)