MILWAUKEE -- Parents, it's time to get your little ones ready. Some of your favorite Sesame Street characters are coming to Milwaukee! Performance director, Jerry Du-Mars, joins FOX6 WakeUp with Sesame Street friends.
Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and the whole gang are at the Milwaukee Theatre for Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music. They're in town this weekend -- Saturday and Sunday -- for five performances. Tickets start at $20.
About Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music (website)
When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together
Times:
10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Saturday
1:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Tickets:
$20.00, $30.00, $40.00*
Sunny Seats VIP Package: $78.00*
The Sunny Seats package features premium show seating and pre-show Meet & Greet with two Sesame Street Live friends, including Elmo!**
*Prices include facility fee; convenience fees apply.