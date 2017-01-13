The countdown is on as we all look forward to Sunday’s playoff game

Posted 10:51 am, January 13, 2017, by

The countdown is on as we all look forward to Sunday's playoff game. The Packers have the day off from practice today. But the Cowboys have been preparing for the big game in a pretty nice practice facility. Carl spent the morning outside the AT&T Stadium with the details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s