Zac Brown Band to headline the Marcus Amphitheater on July 1st

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Friday, January 13th that the Zac Brown Band will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on July 1st.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band on July 1 go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. and include Summerfest admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1-414-273-2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest fans get access to presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when they subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, “Like” Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter.

The Summerfest presale for Zac Brown Band will run Thursday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. or until presale inventory has been exhausted.

Summerfest 2017 – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.