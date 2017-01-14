“A lot more purchases:” Amid playoff streak, Packers memorabilia sales are up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The Green Bay Packers success means more people searching for collectibles. Fans are picking up signed jerseys, helmets and photos before the big matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. If the winning streak continues, that could mean more business for the stores that sell memorabilia.

The excitement and buzz around the playoffs translates to more business for a lot of places -- especially if you're in the business of selling a piece of the Pack.

At Master Z's in Waukesha, just beyond the rec room staples, walls lined with green and gold have become a hit with customers.

"As the Packers have started to run the table, the fans have come in and run the table on our Packers products," said Adam Repenshek, Master Z's.

Everything from photos to jerseys and helmets, Packers fans have been buying up a piece of the team.

"People are always coming looking at the Bart Starr stuff, the Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre memorabilia -- but we've seen a lot more purchases of Ty Montgomery, Mike Daniels and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

"You name it, they got it," said Kevin Debauche, customer.

Kevin Debauche and his wife were at Master Z's to check out the merchandise, and like many customers, admiring the green and gold while looking ahead to Sunday.

"I think they have a heck of a game up against Dallas," said Debauche.

It's a game that won't just have fans wishing for success, but businesses that will see a boost because of it.

"The deeper they go into the playoffs, you would think the more people would come in and purchase stuff," said Repenshek.

If the Packers do not win Sunday, Master Z's says the good thing is, the fans are the most loyal -- so there will always be a want for memorabilia.