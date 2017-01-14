“A very unique skill set:” Thin ice rescue training held on Okauchee Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- From burning buildings to freezing bodies of water, fire fighters face a bevy of conditions as they try to save victims. There is a lot of training that goes into their rescue operations.

Geared up from head to toe, firefighters surrounded Okauchee Lake Saturday morning, January 14th.

"We have exposure suits, we have suits that are insulated. We are going to be practicing several scenarios," said Okauchee Fire Department Assistant Chief, Bill Lincoln.

The group is conducting thin ice training, running through mock drills which usually involved people ice fishing or snowmobiling.

"It's covering everything from victim bringing them back, self-rescue. We are using our inflatable boat and we are also using our rope throwing techniques," said Fred Stadler, Stone Bank Fire Department.

People falling through thin ice happens during times like this -- a frigid stretch of weather broken by a few warmer days.

"Ice is never safe because ice fluctuates. It could be 12 inches thick in one spot and three inches think in another spot. It's the most difficult ice to rescue on," said Lincoln.

This type of rescue is typically done twice a year.

"A very unique skill set," said Lincoln.

Having four different departments, Lake Country, Hartland, Okauchee and Stone Bank come together, has its own benefit.

"We are able to see each other's skills and learn from each other with the different aspects of training," said Stadler.

Braving the bitter cold water and preparing themselves to save victims, because time is of the essence.

"Depending on health issues, they will succumb to the water and go under so we have to move fairly quickly," said Lincoln.

Firefighters suggest that if you are planning to go on the ice during the winter, know the depth and talk to local bait shops and ask where the safe spots are as well as the current ice conditions.