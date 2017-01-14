Grand Chute police squad smashed by pickup truck; 1 person seriously hurt

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — A frightening reminder of the dangers first responders face out on the roadways: a Grand Chute police cruiser was struck by a pickup truck while on the scene of a rollover crash.

The crash occurred early Saturday morning, January 14th.

According to police, officials were on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-41 southbound near College Avenue in Grand Chute, when an unrelated pickup truck entered the crash scene traveling southbound on I-41, and struck a parked and unoccupied Grand Chute squad car.

The crash resulted in completely shutting down I-41 southbound for two hours.

A passenger of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Four other patients involved in the initial crash were also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Appleton Police, Winnebago County Sheriff, Outagamie County Sheriff, Grand Chute Fire Department and Fox Crossing Fire Department all responded to assist with the second crash.

Police have not released any further details.

