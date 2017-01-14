“It hurts:” Balloon release held to honor mother of 3 killed in crossfire near 76th and Bobolink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- "Love is what we need" -- that is the message given at a balloon launch to commemorate the life of a woman killed by a stray bullet on Sunday, January 8th. No one has been arrested for her death. Those who gathered on Saturday, January 14th, are pleading for an end to the senseless gun violence.

It was a brief gathering but the message was clear. The victim was caught in the crossfire between two groups and leaves behind three children, and a grandchild. Now, her family is trying to raise money for a proper funeral.

"It's just sickening. It hurts and it's in every city it seems like," said Reverend Ron McCrory.

A senseless loss of life.

"Whatever is going on in the City of Milwaukee, I just pray over the City of Milwaukee," said Brandy Lee, cousin of victim.

Near 76th and Bobolink in Milwaukee, is where 43-year-old Ashanika Lee died of gunshot wounds. The mother of three was hit multiple times.

Investigators say two groups of people she was not associated with, were arguing with one another and began to fight.

No arrests have been made in her murder.

Saturday, Lee's loved ones gathered to pray and launch balloons in her honor.

"She didn't have a bad bone in her body. She loved her children and she loved her mom. She loved her sister, she loved her grandchild -- Ashanika loved everyone," said Brandy.

They are pleading a message of love and peace to the community.

"We have to look to God. We all need to learn to work and try to end gun violence," said McCrory.

They also have a message to those who pulled the trigger.

"Just to get justice for Ashanika, that's all we want right now and to send her away with a proper burial. Please come forward; turn yourself in," said Brandy.

Balloon launch for 43Y/O woman caught in the crossfire near 76th and Bobolink. Family asks those responsible be brought to justice @fox6now pic.twitter.com/2s0aZyReVu — Angelica Sanchez (@AngSanchezFox6) January 15, 2017

Now the family is in desperate need of funds to give the victim a proper funeral. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with those expenses.

A fundraiser will also be held at Swag Lounge located at 5950 North 76th Street in Milwaukee, Sunday, January 15th at noon.