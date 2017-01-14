Milwaukee police looking for witness in BP gas station homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a witness to a murder of a BP gas station employee near 26th and Lisbon Thursday, January 5th.

The gas station employee, identified as Harjinder Singh, was 34 years old, and died from injuries suffered during a struggle with a shoplifting suspect. Police on Thursday confirmed the weapon that ended his life was a baseball bat.

According to police, a witness was present at the beginning of the incident and police would like to interview him.

Officials describe the witness as a black male, wearing a Green Bay Packers knit hat, camouflage long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and white shoes. He is believed to drive a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a missing front driver side hub cap or spare tire.

Anyone with information about the witness is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

