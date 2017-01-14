Nanny caught on camera burning 2-year-old boy with curling iron

***Warning: this video may be considered disturbing***

BALDWIN, N.Y. — A Long Island mother has a warning to parents after she hired a nanny that was caught on video burning her two-year-old son with a curling iron.

According to WPIX, the Nassau County Police Department arrested 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo, after the mother discovered the burn marks on her son, and later saw the video.

“I’m feeling devastated. I feel like I failed him. I should have done a better job of protecting my kid,” said Angela Persaud, mother.

WPIX says the mother was bathing the two-year-old boy, when she poured water on him and he yelled out. She then noticed the boy’s hands were red and he appeared to be in a lot of pain. When the mother asked her son what happened, he replied that the nanny had burned him with an iron.

The mother reviewed the home security footage and then called police.

Nxumalo was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The mother hopes this serves as a warning to other parents to always know who your nanny or babysitter is.