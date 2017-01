× Police: Man in his 30s shot on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place near 21st and Lapham on the city’s south side early Saturday, January 14th.

Officials say a man in his 30s was shot in the head just before 3:00 a.m. He was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

