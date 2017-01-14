Ty Montgomery’s foster brother cheering on the Packers loud and proud from Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, T.X. -- FOX6's Tom Pipines met up with one of the 17 siblings of Green Bay Packers, Ty Montgomery, on Saturday, January 14th.

Eddie Fair was adopted by Lisa Montgomery, Ty's mother, because the Packers running back is said to have wanted siblings!

Ty's brother says all the competition among the foster brothers helped make Ty the success he has become.

"You're right, Ty, you're going to be bigger than me and you're going to be faster, I hope you go to the NFL. We used to talk about that when we were younger... and we would always say Ty, you have a special gift," said Eddie.

Eddie and Ty also took care of some business before the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"As soon as he landed he told me to come by the hotel and come cut his hair. I had to give him the fresh line, fresh cut for the game. He's going to be feeling good after I gave him that superb haircut, he'll be good," said Fair.

Eddie says he can't wait to cheer on his brother during Sunday's game.