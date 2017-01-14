“We will not take one step back:” Local groups march in support of immigration and civil rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was happening across the nation today, people marching in support of immigrant and minority rights.

For some, a march beginning in Racine ended in Milwaukee.

Saturday, January 14th, Fernanda Jimenez was joined by her classmates and club members; they marched in Racine, hopped on a bus and continued down the streets of Milwaukee.

"This really affects our community and really our students," said Fernanda Jimenez.

Their group, "Youth Empowered in the Struggle," is one of many taking part in the march.

Youth Empowered speaks out against hate speech and speaks up for undocumented students in southeast Wisconsin.

"To fight for the rights of refugees, the welcoming of refugees, the LGBT community, the Black Lives Matter movement and also the rights of workers," Said Daniel Gutierrez, Voces De La Frontera.

The march is organized each year on the Saturday before Martin Luther King Day. Cities across the country organize demonstrations.

"We want to show to President-elect Donald Trump, that we will not take one step back," said Gutierrez.

Supporters from Milwaukee, Appleton, Madison and Racine, gathered in front of the offices of Voces De La Frontera and set off for the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

More than 50 cities planned marches and demonstrations this weekend.