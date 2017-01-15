× 31-year-old snowmobiler seriously hurt after losing control on Fox Lake

DODGE COUNTY — A snowmobiler was seriously hurt in a crash that happened on Fox Lake on Sunday morning, January 15th.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials were dispatched to Fox Lake near the Blackhawk Trail Boat Landing.

Officials said the snowmobile operator had just left the boat launch and a short time later, attempted a turn, and then lost control. This caused the snowmobile to roll over and the operator was ejected from the snowmobile.

The operator was not wearing a helmet and was identified to be a 31-year-old man from Lodi.

A friend on scene witnessed the crash and immediately called 911.

The snowmobiler sustained serious injuries and was taken by Flight for Life to UW Hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash.