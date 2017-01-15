“GO Pack GO:” A fan for 12 years, Barnie the cockatoo thinks the Packers are going all the way!

CUSTER, Wisconsin — You can find Green Bay Packers fans near and far — young and old, but there’s one who is drawing extra attention this playoff season. You could say he’s the team’s biggest feathered fan!

Barnie the cockatoo first became popular back in 2015. Two years later, not much has changed.

“He told me the other day, he says ‘the Packers are going all the way! All the way to the Super Bowl!’ That’s his prediction,” Lenny Pliska with Pliska’s Wildlife Ranch said.

So who’s Barnie’s favorite Packers player?

“He really enjoys Aaron Rodgers. That’s his favorite,” Pliska said.

Barnie has been cheering on the green and gold for more than 12 years, through the good and the bad.

“Win or lose, he’s still gonna be a Packers fan no matter what happens,” Pliska said.

But this year, Barnie and Pliska have a good feeling about the Packers in the playoffs.

“They’re gonna win. They’re going all the way!” Pliska said.

Barnie was a gift to Pliska’s Wildlife Ranch from a friend. When he came to the ranch, he already knew how to cheer for the Packers!

Pliska said besides saying “Go Pack Go,” Barnie also knows how to say “hello” and “goodbye.”