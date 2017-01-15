“Lots of party food!” Sendik’s Food Markets has everything you need for a great Packers party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- The Green Bay Packers in the playoffs means big business for Milwaukee-area grocery stores -- because with a big Packers game comes big Packers parties!

"Thank goodness we have something to be excited about with this cold weather. People are in a good mood. They`re getting lots of party food," Jeanne Gilbertson said Sunday, January 15th at Sendik's Food Markets in Mequon.

After the Packers' WIN Sunday, January 8th over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field, with the Packers moving on in the playoffs, it meant another busy weekend at Sendik's Food Markets.

"There`s extra staff on hand. We`re certainly prepared for a bigger crowd in most departments. Overall it`s going to be a busier day," Nick Bandoch, Sendik's communication director said.

Sendik's has everything you need for a successful Packers party -- from meats and cheeses to sweet treats and party platters -- and that fun green and gold decor!

"Everyone is just really short on time, especially on the weekends. You want to spend time with your family -- so our items are really grab and go. They're prepared, easy to get and heat up or just put out and ready for your party to enjoy," Bandoch said.

Packers party grub at Sendik's Food Markets

A big seller on Packers game days at Sendik's -- they're freshly cut homemade chips.

"A couple hundred pounds of chips a day we'll make with the potato chip machine," Bandoch said.

The busy Sunday began early at Sendik's in Mequon.

"We have a great time. It`s almost like we wouldn`t get paid -- only don`t tell anyone that!" Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson said game days are her favorite days to work at Sendik's.

"I`m a nervous wreck! I`m very excited but I`m also very nervous," Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson said she was glad Sunday to have work as a distraction as she waited for the 3:40 p.m. kickoff.

"I think we`re all, as a community, just so excited about the Packers that they`ve come this far!" Gilbertson said.

Go Pack Go!

Sendik's store managers said on game days, they prepare extra early and there are more employees on hand to handle the rush. They said the store is busy as soon as the doors open on game days!