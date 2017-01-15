Winter Weather ADVISORY takes effect Monday morning for majority of SE WI

New Orleans police chief to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan

Posted 3:15 pm, January 15, 2017, by
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper at a CNN town hall on January 12, 2017.

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper at a CNN town hall on January 12, 2017.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, January 16th about new approaches police departments are taking on police training regarding de-escalation, decision-making and use of force tactics.

Harrison’s office, in a news release, said the meeting will take place in Janesville, Wisconsin and focus on the Police Executive Research Forum’s new Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics training guide. PERF introduced the guide at a conference in New Orleans last month.

Joining Harrison at the meeting will be Janesville Police Chief David Moore; Camden County, New Jersey Police Chief J. Scott Thomson; Burlington, Vermont Police Chief Brandon del Pozo; Tucson, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus; Volusia County Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood; and PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s