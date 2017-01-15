Winter Weather ADVISORY takes effect Monday morning for ALL of SE WI

Shorewood police evacuate Culver’s on Capitol Drive after report of odor of natural gas

Posted 9:47 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:48PM, January 15, 2017
crime generic

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police on Sunday night, January 15th evacuated the Culver’s restaurant on Capitol Drive near Oakland Avenue in Shorewood.

Police said a pedestrian flagged down an officer because they thought they smelled a strong odor of natural gas in the area.

An investigation focused on the vacant Baker’s Square building next to the Culver’s restaurant, but We Energies and officials with the North Shore Fire Department did not find anything amiss.

In addition to the evacuation of the Culver’s, Capitol Drive was closed in the area as the investigation was done.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s