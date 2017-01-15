× Shorewood police evacuate Culver’s on Capitol Drive after report of odor of natural gas

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police on Sunday night, January 15th evacuated the Culver’s restaurant on Capitol Drive near Oakland Avenue in Shorewood.

Police said a pedestrian flagged down an officer because they thought they smelled a strong odor of natural gas in the area.

An investigation focused on the vacant Baker’s Square building next to the Culver’s restaurant, but We Energies and officials with the North Shore Fire Department did not find anything amiss.

In addition to the evacuation of the Culver’s, Capitol Drive was closed in the area as the investigation was done.

No injuries were reported.