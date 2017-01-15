× TMZ: Jimmy Snuka, WWE Hall of Famer has passed away at 73

Jimmy Snuka, the WWE Hall of Famer, has died after losing his battle to stomach cancer, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Snuka wrestled from the 1970s onward — all the way 2010. Snuka came into the WWE as a heel, and became famous for his acrobatic wrestling style, TMZ says.

The Fijian wrestler went by Superfly Snuka. His signature move was the superfly flash — an epic pin-fall, according to TMZ.

Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Snuka was charged with the murder in connected with a 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino.

The charges were dismissed just 11 days ago, after the judge determined he had dementia and terminal cancer and was about to die.