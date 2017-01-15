Winter Weather ADVISORY takes effect Monday morning for majority of SE WI

TORNADO WARNING after Packers victory at AT&T Stadium; some fans unable to leave

ARLINGTON, Texas — A tornado warning has anyone still left at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking shelter.

The area around the stadium was under a tornado warning about 80 minutes after Green Bay beat the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15th.

Lightning could be seen through windows at the stadium. Any fans still inside the stadium along with reporters and other workers were warned to stay inside and away from exterior windows.

Some fans sat in seats even as the big video board warned “Severe Weather. Please Take Shelter.”

