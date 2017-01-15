Waukesha police search for missing, endangered woman last seen boarding bus in Brookfield

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help locating a missing, endangered adult.

Tracy Lenartz was last seen on Friday, January 13th boarding an eastbound bus in Brookfield.

Police said Lenartz is deaf, and suffers from several mental health issues. The woman’s purse and medications were located on Saturday, January 14th in Wauwatosa near 71st and Wisconsin. Her cell phone is not with her, police said.

Lenartz is 5’3″ tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, gray winter coat and black boots, and she was pulling a blue suitcase on wheels.

If anyone has information regarding Lenartz, they are urged to call the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.