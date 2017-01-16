× 2 suspects taken into custody after armed robbery at Speedway in West Allis; subsequent pursuits

WEST ALLIS — According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper was completing paperwork in a parking lot across from the Speedway Gas station on Highway 100 at Theo Trecker Way in West Allis.

The trooper watched as an individual ran from the gas station with a plastic bag — jumping into a vehicle that was waiting alongside the gas station.

West Allis police were able to confirm this person jumped over the counter at the gas station and stole cigarettes.

No weapon was shown or implied.

State Patrol officials said the vehicle then fled southbound on Highway 100, traveling at a high rate of speed.

On I-94 eastbound near 84th Street, the trooper caught up to the suspect vehicle and activated his lights and siren.

The vehicle slowed and stopped after exiting I-94 at 70th Street.

Upon the arrival of two West Allis police officers, the trooper conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle and as he was walking back, a second person suddenly appeared.

This person jumped into the drivers seat and fled the scene EB on I-94.

The West Allis officers took the initial driver into custody.

The trooper and a third West Allis officer attempted to locate the fleeing vehicle. The fleeing vehicle had a considerable lead on the two squads.

The squads located a large debris field, across multiple lanes on I-94 near the Miller Parkway/Highway 175 exit.

The trooper saw a flame coming from the vehicle that was on its roof, between two concrete barriers of Highway 175 and the Highway 175 northbound ramp from I-94.

The trooper and a West Allis officer located the sole occupant partially ejected from the vehicle.

The two officers moved the occupant to a safer location.

The trooper used his fire extinguisher to put out the vehicle fire.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Milwaukee Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

Additional debris fires were extinguished and the driver was transported to Froedtert Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

A DOT Bridge Inspector responded and inspected the bridge. No issues were found.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be issuing a charge for felony eluding.

West Allis Police will have charges for robbery with threat of force, reckless endangering and felony eluding.

Both suspects have also been positively identified in a felony retail theft at a Speedway in Menomonee Falls on January 6th.