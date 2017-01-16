Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for portions of SE WI until 6:00pm

After epic game-winning FG vs. Cowboys, Mason Crosby says sister-in-law battling cancer gives him strength

Posted 4:02 pm, January 16, 2017, by
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal as Jacob Schum #10 holds in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach on Monday, January 16th called him “a machine.” Packers kicker Mason Crosby on Sunday, January 15th completed the longest game-winning field goal in NFL playoff history — and the Packers WON the divisional round vs. the Dallas Cowboys. According to Packers.com, Crosby says when he’s out on the field in these tense moments, he’s inspired by his sister-in-law, and her battle with cancer.

According to Packers.com Staff Writer Wes Hodkiewicz, Crosby receives a motivational text message from his younger brother Rees before every NFL game he’s ever played in. He’s also received support from his sister-in-law, Rees’ wife Brittany, diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 27. According to Hodkiewicz, Crosby wears a bracelet on his wrist with the words: “We stand together,” in support of Brittany.

They weren’t at Sunday’s game because Brittany recently began chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

 

“They weren’t able to be there, but I know they were there in spirit. Their faith is so strong and they have so much support and are really positive about it. I know they’ll keep fighting through it,” Crosby said.

Crosby had to make a 56-yard field goal Sunday to give the Packers a 31-28 lead with just 1:33 left in the game — and then he had to complete a SECOND field goal from 51 yards to help his team WIN THE GAME as time expired.

Crosby’s sister-in-law certainly gave him strength during that high-pressure situation, even though she wasn’t physically there.

CLICK HERE to read Hodkiewicz’s article at Packers.com.

