Arrested: 2 suspects accused of robbing Waukesha gas stations taken into custody

January 16, 2017
Waukesha gas station robbery

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Two suspects believed to be involved in two separate armed robberies at gas stations in Waukesha have been arrested.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, the two suspects are tied to the BP gas station robbery that took place at 500 Arcadian Avenue (near Hartwell Avenue) on Tuesday evening, January 3rd — as well as the Clark gas station robbery that took place on Sunday, January 8th on E. Moreland Blvd. near Manhattan Dr.

It was believed these robberies were connected.

Friday, January 13th, the investigation led the Waukesha Police Department to a residence in Waukesha, where one suspect was taken into custody. With the assistance of the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department, police were able to locate and arrest the second suspect.

The two are now being held at the Waukesha County Jail awaiting charges.

No other details have been released.

