Clear Channel to upgrade digital advertising at Mitchell International Airport

Clear Channel Airports has won an extended contract to operate digital billboards at General Mitchell International Airport.

The new contract includes upgraded technology for the Main Terminal, as well as Concourse C and Concourse D.

The billboard upgrades will feature new, large LCD screens up to 75 inches, along with LED video walls.

Clear Channel officials expect to invest up to $500,000 in the new technology over the course of the five-year deal.

Installation will begin on February 1st.

