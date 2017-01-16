× “Fame can change things:” Aaron Rodgers’ father confirms QB’s not on speaking terms with family

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is in the spotlight as the Packers move towards the Super Bowl — winning vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round on Sunday, January 15th. The team is headed to Atlanta to take on the Falcons for the NFC Championship Sunday, January 22nd. But after the big Packers win in Texas, there’s another Rodgers making headlines.

Aaron Rodgers is the middle son of Edward and Darla Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers’ father spoke with The New York Times about the Rodgers family drama.

According to The New York Times, a rift in the Rodgers family became public fodder when Aaron’s younger brother, Jordan, appeared as a contestant on the reality TV show “The Bachelorette.” The New York Times article notes: “While romancing the show’s star, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan told her that she probably would not meet Aaron on a coming visit to Chico, because the quarterback had distanced himself from his kin.”

When asked about his family’s experience dealing with the spotlight, Edward Rodgers said having one kid in the news was enough, and that “fame can change things.”

He hinted that Aaron Rodgers is not on speaking terms with his family, saying “it’s hard to tell sometimes” if Aaron is warming back up to them.

Rodgers’ father said it was strange to have their family matters turned into a spectacle on TV, but he said he’s glad everything is out in the open now.

“It’s complicated,” Edward Rodgers told The New York Times. “We’re all hoping for the best.”

CLICK HERE to read the complete article from The New York Times.