Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect Monday morning for ALL of SE WI

Frugal fashion: The the hottest looks of the season for less

Posted 10:04 am, January 16, 2017, by

The saying goes, "New year, new you," and your wardrobe is the perfect place to start -- but you don't have to break the bank to do it. Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins the Real Milwaukee gang with the hottest looks for less.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s