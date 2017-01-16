× ‘Get Smart’ actor Dick Gautier dies at 85

NEW YORK — Dick Gautier, the Tony-nominated actor who found fame as Hymie the Robot on the 1960s sitcom “Get Smart,” has died. He was 85.

His daughter, Denise Gautier, on Sunday said that he died Friday in Los Angeles of pneumonia.

The Los Angeles-raised Gautier started out as a stand-up comic but made his Broadway debut starring in the 1960 original production of “Bye, Bye Birdie.” Gautier received a Tony nomination for his performance as the Elvis-inspired Conrad Birdie.

Gautier was best known though for playing the popular Hymie on six episodes of the Mel Brooks co-created “Get Smart.” Physically powerful and with a supercomputer for a brain, Hymie became a fan favorite.

Gautier is survived by three children and four grandchildren.