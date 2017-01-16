Green Bay fans stuck at AT&T Stadium following Dallas game due to severe weather

ARLINGTON, T.X. — It turns out some fans got more than they bargained for when they bought their tickets to the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. No overtime of course, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the seats at AT&T Stadium following the Packers victory.

Fans were told to shelter in place after the game due to severe weather that was blowing through the area, including a tornado warning.

PHOTO GALLERY

Even with an unexpected weather threat, nothing dampened Green Bay fans’ spirits.

“Absolutely amazing. Props to the Cowboys. Great game, good NFC matchup right there. Atlanta, here we come! Let’s go,” cheered a fan.

Kickoff for the NFC Championship Game is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday, January 22nd, against the Falcons.