“He went berserk:” Neighbor says her best friend killed by her own grandson in Johnson Creek murder-suicide

JOHNSON CREEK — A woman is clinging to life after allegedly being beaten by her own grandson! Neighbors said he hit her with a baseball bat before taking his own life.

FOX6 News was told it happened early Monday morning, January 16th in Johnson Creek.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but no information has been released so far.

“The whole house had blood all over it! Just a mess — a complete, big mess,” Kathleen Wisniewski said.

It happened at the Village Terrace mobile home community.

Wisniewski said her 70-year-old neighbor and best friend was beaten with a baseball bat.

“He hit her in the face, the head, back, leg, arms — just about all over,” Wisniewski said.

According to Wisniewski, the suspect in this case “went berserk.” He’s the victim’s grandson, Wisniewski said.

According to the Jefferson County Daily Union, another woman was inside the home at the time, and called 911. Published reports indicate the man then grabbed a gun and took his own life.

“She raised him. The last few months, he hasn`t been really good,” Wisniewski said.

Investigators remained silent Monday night — offering no details on the incident.

Wisniewski said she is praying for her friend, who has had several surgeries.

“She`s alive. She`s alive,” Wisniewski said.

Neighbors offered no details as to what may have motivated this crime.