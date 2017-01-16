Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for ALL of SE WI

“Inexperience and unfamiliarity:” 2 vehicles fall through ice in separate incidents in Dodge County

Posted 11:48 am, January 16, 2017, by
Dodge County Sheriff's Office

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County authorities responded to two separate incidents involving vehicles breaking through the ice on two different county lakes Sunday, January 15th.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:45 p.m., a car broke through the ice on Lake Sinissippi located near Hustisford. Both occupants from Washington County, a 20-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger, were able to escape the vehicle and walk to shore where a family allowed them in their home until help arrived.

Neither occupant was injured during this incident. Officials say the two were just out driving on the ice and not fishing.

“Inexperience on the ice and unfamiliarity with the frozen lake and its current conditions were likely factors in this incident,” said the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., a pickup truck operated by a 55-year-old Fox Lake resident, broke through the ice on Fox Lake after fishing on the lake throughout the day. The man and his dog were able to escape the vehicle and seek help on shore. The truck went through the ice near Indian Point and close to the river channel area.

The man and his dog were warmed by Fox Lake EMS and not transported. However, the driver was arrested for his fifth OWI offense by a sheriff’s deputy and transported to jail.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be following up with the operators and requires vehicles which fall through the ice to be removed by the owner within 30 days.

Lebanon EMS, Hustisford First Responders and Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fox Lake Fire and EMS assisted at the scenes of the incidents.

Certain traffic laws, including OWI, do apply to operating motor vehicles on the frozen surface of lakes in the state.

