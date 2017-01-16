Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for portions of SE WI until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday

Marquette Golden Eagles fall to Butler; No. 13 rallied from 18-point deficit to win 88-80

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelan Martin scored 22 points and No. 13 Butler rallied from an 18-point deficit, surging in the second half to beat Marquette University 88-80 Monday, January 16th.

Butler trailed by 16 at halftime, but outscored Marquette 38-18 in the next 11 minutes to take the lead. The Bulldogs (16-3, 5-2 Big East) put up 63 points in the second half.

Kamar Baldwin had 18 points and Martin added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Markus Howard scored 26 points for Marquette (12-6, 3-3).

