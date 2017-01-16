Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for portions of SE WI until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks lose 2nd straight game, falling to 76ers 113-104 at BMO Harris Bradley Center

Posted 5:56 pm, January 16, 2017, by
bucks-web-graphic1

MILWAUKEE — Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 on Monday, January 16th.

The Sixers improved to 13-26. Their only recent loss was Saturday at Washington, when Embiid didn’t play. Embiid is limited to 28 minutes per game while trying to overcome injuries that have slowed his career.

Embiid had 12 rebounds. He made four of nine shots and 13 of 18 free throws.

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 23 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo was in foul trouble for most of the second half, scoring only two points in 11 minutes after the break and fouling out with 2:51 to go.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s