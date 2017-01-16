× Milwaukee police arrest possibly armed, suicidal man after 2-hour standoff near 5th and Armour

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday afternoon, January 16th arrested a possibly armed, suicidal man near 5th and Armour.

It began around 1:15 p.m.

Police said officers communicated with the man in an effort to resolve the situation, and around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old Milwaukee man exited a home in the area, and he was arrested.

He faces charges of domestic violence related battery.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.