Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for portions of SE WI until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday

Packers-Cowboys is most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff game EVER!

Posted 7:08 pm, January 16, 2017, by
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after the Packers scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after the Packers scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Green Bay Packers’ 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys had everything a NFL fan could want: a duel between two big-name quarterbacks, lots of scoring and a last-second game-winning field goal.

It also had everything that Fox, which broadcast it, could want: a ton of viewers.

An average of 48.5 million people watched the game, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals data. That makes it the most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff game ever on any network, according to Fox.

The matchup was also the most-watched telecast of any kind since Super Bowl 50 last year.

Fox wasn’t the only one to reap the NFL’s benefits on Sunday.

NBC’s broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night brought in an average of 37.1 million viewers. That makes it the most-watched primetime game ever for an NFL Wild Card or Divisional round playoff game, according to the network. (It may have helped that there has never before been a Wild Card or Divisional round game on Sunday night; this one was rescheduled due to inclement weather.)

The NFL had ratings problems during its regular season, but it’s now looking at what will likely be another very big weekend, as the AFC and NFC Championship Games both feature popular teams, with the Packers, Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots all in contention.

It’s also looking at a Super Bowl that could shatter ratings records.

The loss of the Cowboys, who had helped keep the NFL’s ratings afloat, is a hit for the league but the Super Bowl could still bring in an unprecedented amount of viewers, especially if it features a matchup between the Patriots and Packers.

A Patriots-Packers Super Bowl would feature two of the hottest teams in the NFL, and pit two of the best quarterbacks of this generation, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, against one another for the first time ever on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s