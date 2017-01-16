× Pleasant Prairie Police take 2 into custody, recover 2 guns and drugs in separate traffic stops

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department were able to recover two guns and illegal drugs in two separate incidents over the weekend.

On January 15th, around 12:40 p.m., an officer with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department conducted a traffic stop near Highway 31 and Springbrook Road. During the stop, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Kenosha man, fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Police say a search of the man’s car revealed a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat.

Officials learned the Kenosha man was a convicted felon, on probation for a past felony conviction for reckless use of a weapon. The man was taken into custody for felony possession of a firearm, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon. The man also received several traffic citations.

He is currently being held in the Kenosha County Jail.

In a separate incident, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th, Pleasant Prairie police conducted a traffic stop on Green Bay Road near 78th Street. During the stop, an officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. The search uncovered a loaded semi-automatic .22 caliber firearm in the backseat arm rest, marijuana and loose ammunition scattered around the passenger compartment.

The 26-year-old Zion, Illinois, man was taken into custody and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of THC (marijuana). The driver also received numerous traffic citations.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262.694.7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.