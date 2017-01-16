× Police: Suspects “immediately apprehended” after robbery, attempted robbery on MU campus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said suspects were “immediately apprehended” after an armed robbery near 16th and Wells — on the Marquette University campus.

It happened on Saturday, January 14th.

Police said this involved a robbery and an attempted robbery that happened around 6:30 p.m.

One of the victims is a Marquette University student. He was not hurt.

Police said all suspects were immediately apprehended by the Marquette University Police Department, and it was determined that there was no threat to campus.