MILWAUKEE — One person has been displaced following a fire that took place near Bartlett and Hartford Avenues Monday, January 16th.

The Milwaukee Fire Department has not released any details on the fire.

The Red Cross says they are assisting one adult displaced due to this fire.

Assisting 1 adult after her house caught fire in the 3300 blk of N Bartlett Ave in #Milwaukee @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/CQMzY5Xfl4 — Bob Wade (@rlwade) January 16, 2017

No other details have been released.

