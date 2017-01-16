“Take your time!” Rain, temps near freezing make for slick roads; Winter Weather Advisory issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- The National Weather Service on Monday night, January 16th RE-ISSUED a Winter Weather Advisory for ALL of southeastern Wisconsin. It expires at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for counties to the north of Milwaukee -- Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. It expires at 6:00 a.m. for the remainder of southeastern Wisconsin. The FOX6 Weather Experts said rain is forecast to continue Monday night, and untreated roads will remain slick through Tuesday morning, as temperatures will hover around freezing in spots.

Some good advice is to take it easy on the streets and sidewalks. Iced-over surfaces can make a simple walk down the block a bit of a process.

A simple stroll to a Monday night movie nearly turned into a sidewalk smash in a flash.

"My girlfriend saved me from falling on my butt, so that was actually a good thing," Connor Novack said.

"I held onto him and I shuffled," Kathleen Cleppe said.

Some worried the drive to work Monday would be the most treacherous part of their day.

"The roads didn`t seem too bad in the morning, but when I stopped in our parking area and crossed the sidewalk and the street, it was a little slick," Steve Molkentine said.

Molkentine said all things considered, Monday was a "moderately icky day."

"I would say it ranks, on a scale of one to five -- probably about a three. Certainly if it rained first, then got cold, and then snowed a little bit, that`d be even worse," Molkentine said.

"Take your time while you`re out driving, for one thing. Be patient. Use salt in the area where you live," Wobert Wilson said.

FOX6 News spotted sidewalks along major roads pretty well salted Monday night. But it was expected to be slippery -- so take your time!

The Winter Weather Advisory expires Tuesday morning.