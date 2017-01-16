× “They are getting it done!” Ticket prices somewhat reasonable so far for Packers/Falcons matchup in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Green Bay Packers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons Sunday, January 22nd in the NFC Championship Game — and there are fans looking to join them.

The Packers punched their ticket to Atlanta with a 34-31 WIN over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round Sunday, January 15th in Arlington, Texas.

“With the way their offense is going right now, they are getting it done!” Mike Holzberger said.

Now, Packers fans are looking for tickets to the next round — Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in Atlanta. Holzberger said Monday at Connections Ticket Service, he was taking calls from fans wondering how much a trip to the game might set them back.

“Right now, as we’re speaking, you can go to the game for about $300. I mean, not cheap by any means, but this is an NFC Championship Game,” Holzberger said.

Good seats can be had for around $500 each.

Holzberger said phones at Connections Ticket Service weren’t ringing off the hook just yet on Monday.

“But to be able to go to an NFC Championship Game for the Packers, you know, we’ve been there a lot. Let’s not take that for granted — but that is something really, really special,” Holzberger said.

If you plan to fly to Atlanta, direct round-trip flights are hovering around $400.

Of course, you could always drive to the Georgia Dome!

“Atlanta is a 12-hour drive and ticket prices are reasonable. All those factors are going to weigh into a lot of Packer fans being in Atlanta,” Holzberger said.

There is one word of caution for fans looking for tickets.

Unless you’re buying directly from a season ticket-holder, tickets to the game will download to your phone, so there are no paper printouts.

Tickets are starting at $300, but the prices are expected to go up.

Get this though — had you had the forethought to purchase tickets on SATURDAY, during the Falcons/Seahawks game, you could have gotten them for face value. And remember — say the Packers didn’t end up winning vs. the Cowboys — a refund is guaranteed for an event that doesn’t happen.

Keep that in mind next time!