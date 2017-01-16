Washington County sheriff’s deputy helps lost and “sneaky” beagle find owner

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is to thank for helping reunite a lost beagle with its owner.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called in for a report of a dog running around their property on Sherman Road near Glen Brooke Road in the Village of Jackson, shortly before 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15th.

The caller indicated the beagle was last seen Sunday morning and possibly came from a barn located on the property.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, they located the beagle inside the barn. After a brief foot chase, the beagle was taken into protective custody.

“The sneaky little dog apparently chewed through the leash and went AWOL about two weeks ago,” the sheriff’s office said.

With help from a Facebook post, officials made contact with the owner who was reunited with the beagle.