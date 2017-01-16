× Washington County under Winter Weather Advisory; after-school activities canceled in West Bend

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County was one of five counties Monday, January 16th impacted by a Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The FOX6 Weather Experts said rain would continue Monday night with temperatures just above freezing in most areas. Areas north and west of Milwaukee would continue to see untreated roads remaining slick through the night, with the rain tapering off on Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t a balmy day by any means in Washington County, but FOX6 found plenty of people outside, preparing for the precipitation.

“It’s just another Wisconsin winter! Little slop, little ice — little of everything!” Mike Walters said.

A mild Monday morning offered Walters and his beloved Lucy the opportunity to get out.

“I just took my hat off actually because my head was getting warm. I heard something’s coming in, so I wanted to go before the dog and I got wet, because it might be mild, but it’s still going to be awful if we get wet,” Walters said.

In anticipation of changing conditions, West Bend School District officials sent a message to parents.

“Last Friday, our superintendent sent an email out to us, and said ‘there’s some weather we want to keep an eye on coming up on Monday,'” Amy Kieser, West Bend School District spokeswoman said.

On Monday, a robocall was sent to parents from West Bend Superintendent Warren Arndt.

“All after-school activities will be canceled Monday, January 16th,” the message said.

“We checked in again (Monday) morning and then (Monday) afternoon he came in and said ‘yeah.’ He said, ‘you know, for safety of students and staff, I think that we will be canceling after-school activities,'” Kieser said.

Child care was not canceled Monday.

District administrators said this marked the third cancelation of after-school activities for the district so far this school year.

