Wisconsin Democrat, US Rep. Pocan says he won’t attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration

MADISON — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is joining those who say they will not attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Pocan made his announcement Sunday, January 15th.

The Wisconsin Democrat says he had initially planned to attend the inauguration, but changed his mind after reading the classified document on Russian hacking, seeing how Trump handled conflicts of interest and seeing Trump’s recent tweets about U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Trump tweeted that Lewis’ district in Georgia is “crime infested” and that he is “”All talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” The tweets came after Lewis, a civil rights icon, questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

Pocan says “it’s time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction.”