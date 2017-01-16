Wisconsin Democrat, US Rep. Pocan says he won’t attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration

Posted 2:23 pm, January 16, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) participates in a discussion during SiriusXM's The Agenda, hosted by Ari Rabin-Havt with guests Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) at SiriusXM Studio on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) participates in a discussion during SiriusXM's The Agenda, hosted by Ari Rabin-Havt with guests Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) at SiriusXM Studio on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

MADISON — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is joining those who say they will not attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Pocan made his announcement Sunday, January 15th.

The Wisconsin Democrat says he had initially planned to attend the inauguration, but changed his mind after reading the classified document on Russian hacking, seeing how Trump handled conflicts of interest and seeing Trump’s recent tweets about U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Trump tweeted that Lewis’ district in Georgia is “crime infested” and that he is “”All talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” The tweets came after Lewis, a civil rights icon, questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

Pocan says “it’s time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s