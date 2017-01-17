12 months old and snowboarding! Hannah’s ADORABLE — and a natural!

Posted 11:11 am, January 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- 12 months old and snowboarding! Hannah's ADORABLE -- and this weekend she snowboarded for the first time. The photographer said Hannah absolutely loved it -- and that she was giggling all night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s